Your guide on how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2022 live on TV and details about highlights throughout the event.
The 2022 Giro d'Italia has arrived with 21 challenging stages ahead for riders across the world as they return to one of the most prestigious events in world cycling.
Riders must conquer hills and valleys, forests and towns in their bid to wear the crown. A cluster of experienced names are among the top contenders to emerge victorious, but there are always upstarts aiming to disrupt the natural order.
A grand total of 10 British riders will take to the saddle including Mark Cavendish, Simon Carr, Simon Yates and 20-year-old Ben Tulett – the youngest Brit ever to feature in the event.
However, 2020 champion Tao Geoghegan Hart is missing through illness and reigning champion Egan Bernal won't feature due to injury. The door is wide open for a brand new champion, but who will seize advantage of the depleted field?
Fans around the world will be keen to keep track of all the unfolding events and dramatic moments live on TV and online, and UK fans have more than a few options to choose from.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2022.
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2021 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can watch all of the action live on Eurosport and discovery+. Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.
Alternatively, Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
You can also stream the event on GCN+ which available for £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.
Welsh-language channel S4C is the only free-to-air UK broadcaster showing live coverage of the race. You can tune in via Sky, Freeview, Virgin and Freesat, as well as via BBC iPlayer.
Giro d'Italia 2022 highlights on TV
You can tune in for a full highlights show at 7pm on Quest TV during each night of the Giro d'Italia 2022.
The hour-long show will bring you all the latest updates from each stage of the gruelling trek, and can be accessed on Freeview channel 12, Sky 144 and Virgin 169.
There will also be regular highlights across Eurosport, discovery+, GCN+ and S4C throughout the Giro d'Italia so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.
Who won the Giro d'Italia 2021?
Egan Bernal triumphed in the 2021 Giro d'Italia following a comfortable final time trial in last year's edition.
The Colombian simply had to avoid incident and post a solid time to triumph. He did so with an overall margin of 1:29 – the biggest margin of victory in this event since 2015.
In 2020, Welsh star Tao Geoghegan Hart triumphed in the rescheduled Giro d'Italia in 2020 after edging out Jai Hindley in a nail-biting final stage.
Giro d'Italia past winners
2010: Ivan Basso
2011: Michele Scarponi
2012: Ryder Hesjedal
2013: Vincenzo Nibali
2014: Nairo Quintana
2015: Alberto Contador
2016: Vincenzo Nibali
2017: Tom Dumoulin
2018: Chris Froome
2019: Richard Carapaz
2020: Tao Geoghegan Hart
2021: Egan Bernal
