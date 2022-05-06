Giro d'Italia 2022 dates

Reigning champion Egan Bernal will miss the event through injury, while 2020 champion Tao Geoghegan Hart is also missing due to illness.

The Giro d'Italia begins in earnest this weekend with the finest cyclists in the world gathered for the first Grand Tour of the year.

That leaves the event wide open for experienced names to add to their tallies and for obscure riders to make their mark on the world stage.

Richard Carapaz – 2019 champion – is expected to finish among the top contenders, while 10 British riders including the resurgent Mark Cavendish will be dreaming of making an impact in 2022.

The 21-stage route will push riders and teams to their limits across a range of terrain designed to stretch superstars in every area of their skill-set and endurance fitness, and you can soak it all up live from your armchair on TV each day.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Giro d'Italia 2022 schedule.

When does Giro d'Italia 2021 start?

The race begins on Friday 6th May 2022, the usual time of year for the Giro to take place after 2020's event was moved to October.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 29th May 2022, with the final stage to be held around Verona.

Giro d'Italia 2022 route and schedule

Friday 6th May: Stage 1

Budapest - Visegrad (195km, flat)

Saturday 7th May: Stage 2

Budapest - Budapest ITT (9.2km, ITT)

Sunday 8th May: Stage 3

Kaposvár - Balatonfüred (201km, flat)

Monday 9th May

TRAVEL TO SICILY

Tuesday 10th May: Stage 4

Avola - Etna-Nicolosi (Rif. Sapienza) (172km, mountains)

Wednesday 11th May: Stage 5

Catania - Messina (174km, flat)

Thursday 12th May: Stage 6

Palmi - Scalea (Riviera dei Cedri) (192km, flat)

Friday 13th May: Stage 7

Diamante - Potenza (196km, hilly)

Saturday 14th May: Stage 8

Napoli - Napoli (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura) (153km, hilly)

Sunday 15th May: Stage 9

Isernia - Blockhaus (191 km, mountains)

Monday 16th May

REST DAY

Tuesday 17th May: Stage 10

Pescara - Jesi (196km, hilly)

Wednesday 18th May: Stage 11

Santarcangelo di Romagna - Reggio Emilia Parmigiano Reggiano Food Stage (203km, flat)

Thursday 19th May: Stage 12

Parma - Genova (204km, hilly)

Friday 20th May: Stage 13

Sanremo - Cuneo (150km, flat)

Saturday 21st May: Stage 14

Santena - Torino (147km, hilly)

Sunday 22nd May: Stage 15

Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne (178 km, mountains)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Monday 23rd May

REST DAY

Tuesday 24th May: Stage 16

Salo - Aprica (Sforzato Wine Stage) (202km, mountains)

Wednesday 25th May: Stage 17

Ponte di Legno - Lavarone (168km, mountains)

Thursday 26th May: Stage 18

Borgo Valsugana - Treviso (152km, flat)

Friday 27th May: Stage 19

Marano Lagunare - Santuario di Castelmonte (177km, hilly)

Saturday 28th May: Stage 20

Belluno - Marmolada (Passo Fedaia) (168km, mountains)

Sunday 29th May: Stage 21

Verona (Cronometro delle Colline Veronesi) (17.4km, ITT)

Giro d'Italia 2022 start list – teams and riders

AG2R-CITROEN

Lilian Calmejane

Jaakko Hanninen

Felix Gall

Mikael Cherel

Nans Peters

Nicolas Prodhomme

Andrea Vendrame

Lawrence Naesen

ASTANA QAZAQSTAN

Vincenzo Nibali

Miguel Angel Lopez

David de la Cruz

Valerio Conti

Fabio Felline

Joe Dombrowski

Harold Tejada

Vadim Pronskiy

ALPECIN-FENIX

Mathieu van der Poel

Stefano Oldani

Jakub Mareczko

Dries De Bondt

Michael Gogl

Senne Leysen

Tobias Bayer

Oscar Riesebeek

BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS

Mikel Landa

Pello Bilbao

Wout Poels

Jan Tratnik

Phil Bauhaus

Santiago Buitrago

Domen Novak

Jasha Sütterlin

BARDIANI-CSF-FAIZANE

Sacha Modolo

Filippo Fiorelli

Filippo Zana

Luca Covili

Alessandro Tonelli

Davide Gabburo

Samuele Zoccarato

Luca Rastelli

BORA-HANSGROHE

Wilco Kelderman

Lennard Kämna

Jai Hindley

Emanuel Buchmann

Ben Zwiehoff

Giovanni Aleotti

Patrick Gamper

Cesare Benedetti

COFIDIS

Guillaume Martin

Davide Cimolai

Simone Consonni

Anthony Perez

Pierre-Luc Perichon

Davide Villella

Remy Rochas

Wesley Kreder

DRONE HOPPER-ANDRONI GIOCATTOLI

Jhonatan Restrepo

Jefferson Cepeda

Natnael Testfatsion

Andrii Ponomar

Simone Ravanelli

Eduardo Sepulveda

Mattia Bais

Eduard-Michael Grosu

EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST

Hugh Carthy

Magnus Cort

Jonathan Caicedo

Simon Carr

Diego Andres Camargo

Owain Doull

Odd Christian Eiking

Merhawi Kudus

EOLO-KOMETA

Lorenzo Fortunato

Erik Fetter

Diego Rosa

Francesco Gavazzi

Vincenzo Albanese

Samuele Rivi

Davide Bais

Mirco Maestri

GROUPAMA-FDJ

Arnaud Demare

Ramon Sinkeldam

Ignatas Konovalovas

Jacopo Guarnieri

Attila Valter

Tobias Ludvigsson

Miles Scotson

Clement Davy

INEOS GRENADIERS

Richard Carapaz

Pavel Sivakov

Richie Porte

Ben Swift

Salvatore Puccio

Jonathan Castroviejo

Ben Tulett

Jhonatan Narváez

INTERMARCHE-WANTY-GOBERT MATERIAUX

Domenico Pozzovivo

Biniam Girmay

Rein Taaramae,

Jan Hirt

Lorenzo Rota

Barnabás Peák

Simone Petilli

Aime De Gendt

ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH

Alessandro De Marchi

Alex Dowsett

Giacomo Nizzolo

Matthias Brandle

Rick Zabel

Alexander Cataford

Jenthe Biermans

Reto Hollenstein

JUMBO-VISMA

Tom Dumoulin

Koen Bouwman

Sam Oomen

Jos van Emden

Edoardo Affini

Tobias Foss

Pascal Eenkhoorn

Gijs Leemreize

LOTTO SOUDAL

Caleb Ewan

Thomas De Gendt

Roger Kluge

Filippo Conca

Matthew Holmes

Sylvain Moniquet

Michael Schwarzmann

Harm Vanhoucke

MOVISTAR TEAM

Alejandro Valverde

Jorge Arcas

Will Barta

Oier Lazkano

Antonio Pedrero

Jose Joaquin Rojas

Sergio Samitier

Ivan Ramiro Sosa

QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL

Mark Cavendish

Mauri Vansevenant

Andrea Bagioli

Michael Mørkøv

Bert Van Lerberghe

Davide Ballerini

Pieter Serry

Mauro Schmid

TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO

Simon Yates

Lawson Craddock

Christopher Jull-Jensen

Damien Howson

Michael Hepburn

Matteo Sobrero

Callum Scotson

Lucas Hamilton

TEAM DSM

Romain Bardet

Thymen Arensman

Cees Bol

Alberto Dainese

Nico Denz

Romain Combaud

Martijn Tusveld

Chris Hamilton

TREK-SEGAFREDO

Bauke Mollema

Giulio Ciccone

Dario Cataldo

Juan Pedro Lopez

Jacopo Mosca

Mattias Skjelmose Jensen

Edward Theuns

Otto Vergaerde

UAE-TEAM EMIRATES

João Almeida

Fernando Gaviria

Davide Formolo

Diego Ulissi

Rui Costa

Alessandro Covi

Maximiliano Richeze

Rui Oliveira

UK viewers can watch the Giro d'Italia 2022 live on Eurosport and discovery+. Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.

Alternatively, Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel. After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.