Cyclist Mark Cavendish won a coveted silver medal in the omnium last night, which everyone was very excited about... except they weren't quite sure how he did it.

The discipline, which sees competitors take part in various races in the velodrome, culminated in the 160-lap points race, which is arguably the most confusing of them all. This event sees all the riders take to the track with various aims. One is to try and lap the whole pack to earn 20 points, while the other is to race in sprint laps every ten laps, which – depending on where you cross the line – also earns you points. Then there's the whole 'trying not to get bashed off your bike by another rider' thing (Cavendish himself was involved in a scuffle, although managed to stay upright) to add to the drama of the whole thing.