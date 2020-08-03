An avid fan of Formula E, Kay spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com, picking out his top drivers to watch for the remainder of the season.

He already has his eyes set on a New Zealand star closing in on the top of the leaderboard: "Keep an eye out for Mitch Evans in the Jaguar Panasonic team.

"Jaguar have always been a team who are really striving for success but realise it's going to take stepping stones. They've put a little bit of pressure on themselves by saying this is the year we have to come to fruition.

More like this

"They've got a quick car, they've got a fast car in practice, qualifying and they've definitely got race pace. Evans is one to watch."

Evans currently sits second in the standings, just behind Antonio Felix da Costa who won the Marrakesh ePrix prior to lockdown.

Kay has tipped the Portuguese star to continue to outshine his fellow team-mate – and reigning champion – Jean-Eric Vergne.

"Antonio Felix da Costa at his new team DS Tcheetah. He's joined a team who's got back-to-back Jean Eric Vergne involved as a partner but JEV seems to have hit an oily patch and Felix da Costa has picked up the slack to do really well in that car.

"That relationship is really interesting because Antonio has always been a quick driver and now he's got a quick car, he's putting pressure on the current champion."

And for those keeping an eye out on British prospects, you'll be spoiled for choice.

Kay said: "Then we've got the Brits... Alexander Sims at BMW, who is doing exceptionally well, and you've got Oliver Rowland at Nissan, who always has an opportunity because Nissan always have a decent car to do well.

"There's lot of British interest, and now Sam Bird has announced he's going to move to Jaguar Panasonic, leaving Virgin after six years, that's major news. Sam has something to prove in his final season with Virgin. It's all to play for."

Advertisement

Follow Formula E’s season finale live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from the 5th-13th August. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.