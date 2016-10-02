Formula 1 2016: Malaysia Grand Prix TV coverage guide

You can watch the Malaysia Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit on both Channel 4 and Sky Sports, as Lewis Hamilton aims to claw back the lead from his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg who sits just eight points ahead of him.

Advertisement

Qualifying: Saturday 1st October

Live coverage begins at 9am on Channel 4, with a replay at 4:30pm, and at 9am on Sky Sports F1, with highlights at 2:15pm, action from the third Practice Session at 4:05pm and more qualifying highlights at 7:10pm and throughout the day.