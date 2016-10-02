Where can I watch the Formula 1 Malaysia Grand Prix on TV?
Find out where you can watch the latest race in the Grand Prix calendar on Sky Sports and Channel 4
Formula 1 2016: Malaysia Grand Prix TV coverage guide
You can watch the Malaysia Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit on both Channel 4 and Sky Sports, as Lewis Hamilton aims to claw back the lead from his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg who sits just eight points ahead of him.
Qualifying: Saturday 1st October
Live coverage begins at 9am on Channel 4, with a replay at 4:30pm, and at 9am on Sky Sports F1, with highlights at 2:15pm, action from the third Practice Session at 4:05pm and more qualifying highlights at 7:10pm and throughout the day.
Race day: Sunday 2nd October
Live coverage begins at 7am on Channel 4 (race start time 8am), with highlights from 4:50pm, and at 6:30am on Sky Sports F1 with highlights at 1:30pm and throughout the day.
Where else can I follow the European Grand Prix?
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports has race day coverage from 7:30am.