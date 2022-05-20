Max Verstappen has won all three races that he has finished this season with two DNFs due to issues with his car. Those reliability problems appear to be fixed and he's got Charles Leclerc in his sights.

Red Bull will be desperate to maintain their momentum in the 2022 Formula 1 season when the action gets under way at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Leclerc still leads the F1 driver standings following a remarkable start to the campaign for Ferrari. He remains a top contender, but recent races have just drifted out of his grasp with Verstappen gaining in influence.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez has also looked impressive in 2022, while Carlos Sainz is making a comeback from a ropey couple of first-lap DNFs. McLaren are rising up through the rankings, spearheaded by Lando Norris, while Mercedes' issues remain, much to the frustration of Lewis Hamilton.

Fans around the world will be keen to tune in for the return to Europe around a classic track that drivers know all too well given its status as the pre-season testing track.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix in 2022.

Spanish Grand Prix predictions

1. Max Verstappen wins by 10+ seconds

Max Verstappen is yet to have a poor performance in 2022 so far. Every time his car survives the rigours of a Grand Prix, he has won. In five races, he has stood on top of the podium three times and recorded two DNFs out of his control.

The average winning margin at the Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluyna is more than 16 seconds. The last 10 races have been won by an average of 9.95 seconds. You can see where we're going with this.

Verstappen's issues in 2022 have been almost entirely out of his domain. When the car works, he does. Back to back victories show that Red Bull are winning their war with reliability and the reigning world champion could dominate in Spain.

2. Fernando Alonso finishes in the top 10

The former world champion has been dealt blow after blow in 2022 thanks to a pair of DNFs and a point-stealing five-second penalty in Miami.

Alpine haven't delivered competitive results, but they have shown flashes of competitive pace. Alonso will be desperate to harness the potential in his homeland.

The 40-year-old still has the hunger and spark to light up an F1 circuit, he just needs the rub of the green, 50:50 moments to fall in his favour, and points will come along. Spain could be a springboard for Alonso in 2022.

3. Mercedes resurgence

Mercedes aren't done yet. Toto Wolff will not relent in his search for the cure to the team's ailments.

The German constructers look set to roll out a series of upgrades having been able to take time to reflect on their machine so far in 2022. It could be a make-or-break weekend for Mercedes.

We're going to lean on the side of 'make'. The extremely talented team behind the scenes are no mugs, they have multiple years of total domination behind them and now is the time to start deploying every trick up their sleeves. We're tipping Mercedes for a strong weekend in Barcelona.

Who will win the Spanish Grand Prix?

As mentioned, Verstappen is absolutely the man to beat in 2022. Charles Leclerc is firmly in the title picture, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez are in terrific cars and you can never discount Mercedes from staging a seismic turnaround, but right now Max Verstappen looks unstoppable.

Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

