Max Verstappen can win the driver's championship with a victory here if Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez suffer poor displays.

The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most testing, probing, gruelling races on the F1 calendar – and now it's here.

The Dutchman will be wary of such a circuit, however. The narrow street circuit is brutal and merciless. One mistake is enough to cripple your entire race.

Ferrari will hope they can make the most of a circuit that should suit their car, while Mercedes will be determined to continue their recent consistency.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix in 2022.

Singapore Grand Prix predictions

1. Ferrari will win qualifying

Without the standard array of variables that arise during a race, the Ferrari is very much capable of going all the way in terms of raw performance.

Charles Leclerc knows how important pole position is here and if he can extract maximum performance from his machine, he's in with a real shout of leading the grid.

2. Max Verstappen won't win the driver's championship

As mentioned above, Ferrari are well-placed to perform here. It would be a real shock to see Leclerc drop out of the upper pack.

If Leclerc finishes seventh or above, Verstappen's hopes of winning the title here will evaporate.

3. Latifi gets into trouble – and all eyes turn to Nyck De Vries

We try to write this in the greatest respect for Nicholas Latifi, but it's hard to overstate how embarrassing the Italian Grand Prix was for him.

He is 21st in the driver standings for 2022. There are only 20 permanent drivers in the season. Nyck De Vries – standing in for Alex Albon last time out – bagged two points with an astonishing ninth place finish on his very first Grand Prix in a Formula 1 car.

Singapore is a ruthless circuit and the stage looks set for Latifi to post a DNF, at which point the camera will cut to De Vries - and we can already feel the awkwardness.

Who will win the Singapore Grand Prix?

Simply, Max Verstappen enters every single race as the undisputed favourite from now until December. However, the Ferrari should take to the corners well here. If Leclerc can extract every ounce of potential from his car – as well as keep his concentration for up to two hours – he has a shot at victory.

Winner: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix on TV

The Singapore Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 on Sunday evening.

Live stream Singapore Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

