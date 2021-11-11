Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2021 start time: Practice, sprint qualifying, race schedule on TV

The F1 calendar 2021 has reached boiling point with Max Verstappen leading Lewis Hamilton by 19 points ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos in Brazil.

The Red Bull superstar was comprehensively out-qualified by both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas but a spectacular start saw Verstappen leapfrog both Mercedes drivers into Turn 1.

Verstappen’s ninth win of the season has widened the gap at the top, and another victory could be enough to fend off Hamilton for his maiden world title.

Elsewhere, a similarly sized gap separates Bottas and Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who enjoyed a podium result in his homecoming race – his third consecutive third-place finish.

Lando Norris could yet gate-crash the top pack should he enjoy the final few tracks of the 2021 season to round off a superb campaign from both him and his McLaren team, while Ferrari are also aiming to finish a largely impressive season with a flourish.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2021 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty.

When is the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 14th November 2021.

Check out our full F1 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 5pm UK time on Sunday 14th November 2021.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix schedule

Friday 12th November

From 3pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 3:30pm

Qualifying – 7pm

Saturday 13th November

From 2:45pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 2 – 3pm

Sprint qualifying – 7:30pm

Sunday 14th November

From 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 5pm

How to watch Sao Paulo Grand Prix on TV

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Sao Paulo Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix preview

With Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft

Is the world championship battle over?

DC: I don’t think it’s over, but I do think Mercedes’ task is looking improbable given the form that Red Bull are in at the moment. I think if Max takes the lead at the start of the race, I can’t see, on current form, Mercedes getting him. He could easily leave Interlagos with more than one race win advantage. He’s led 11 of the 14 rounds of the world championship since Monaco.

I just can’t see a way that we leave Brazil with Lewis close enough. I don’t want to say it’s over because I never want to say something’s over but it’s just looking improbable at the moment for Lewis and for Mercedes and, to be honest, Red Bull and Max – they deserve the championship this year. There’s no question that they have been the best driver and best car.

How about the rest of the teams?

DC: I think Ferrari are going to nail that third spot. McLaren have fallen away just at the wrong time and Ferrari look very good for picking up a decent haul of points. Carlos Sainz is on 10 consecutive races in terms of point-scoring at the moment, I think it’s the longest active streak on the grid. Charles Leclerc just looks like the Charles Leclerc that we know can turn in decent results.

As for the rest of the cars, they’re all developed now, they’re not going to be doing much more to them. They are where they are, the rest, although it was really lovely to see Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel have strong races in Mexico as well, to prove there’s life in the old dog yet, especially with Kimi because we’ve only got four more races to enjoy him.

The track?

DC: Interlagos is one of my favourite tracks to go to – I absolutely love it. The crowd are brilliant, the track itself is phenomenal, we’ve got a sprint coming up this weekend, which always adds to the drama in the race, if not the sprint itself. Like Mexico last week, we’ve missed Brazil.

We’ve missed going to a place where motorsport is very much at the heart of Sao Paulo, and you know that track deserves to be on the calendar. As much as people want to move it to Rio, I hope that doesn’t happen because I absolutely love Interlagos. It’s seen a lot of things, a lot of titles decided and while we won’t see it decided this weekend, I firmly expect Red Bull to put another little indent on the championship trophy.

