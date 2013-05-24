“F1 drivers have new helmets made throughout the season. Usually, the design is the same, but I like to do something special for Monaco,” said Hamilton.

“It's also my five-year anniversary with Nicole this weekend. She’s here for the race and I wanted to do something special for her,” he wrote in his BBC column.

However, in the image Nicole still has to share the passenger seat of the old convertible with constant companion Roscoe as they cruise the streets of Monaco.

More like this

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Hamilton’s dabbled in street design: in May he was snapped sporting a new full back tattoo featuring a winged cross with the words “Still I rise” underneath, while his helmet was restyled in Brazilian yellow in honour of his hero Aryton Senna.