Pimp my helmet! Lewis Hamilton on how Nicole Scherzinger inspired his Monaco Grand Prix makeover
"I wanted to do something special for Nicole," says Hamilton of his special F1 helmet for the Monaco Grand Prix
The glamorous Monaco Grand Prix is a special date for any F1 driver, and Lewis Hamilton has marked the occasion with a brand new helmet.
The airbrushed design features graffiti-style caricatures of Hamilton, his girlfriend former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, and his pet bulldog Roscoe.
“F1 drivers have new helmets made throughout the season. Usually, the design is the same, but I like to do something special for Monaco,” said Hamilton.
“It's also my five-year anniversary with Nicole this weekend. She’s here for the race and I wanted to do something special for her,” he wrote in his BBC column.
However, in the image Nicole still has to share the passenger seat of the old convertible with constant companion Roscoe as they cruise the streets of Monaco.
This isn’t the first time Hamilton’s dabbled in street design: in May he was snapped sporting a new full back tattoo featuring a winged cross with the words “Still I rise” underneath, while his helmet was restyled in Brazilian yellow in honour of his hero Aryton Senna.