Sky Sports F1 analyst David Croft spoke to RadioTimes.com about all of the records Hamilton could break in 2020.

He said: "The big story from a driver's perspective is Hamilton's search for seven. Can he, by the time we get to Abu Dhabi, establish himself alongside Michael Schumacher as the men with the most titles in Formula 1?

"Only one driver in the history of the sport has ever won seven world titles, we are on the verge of seeing history equalled.

More like this

"Can he do it? Absolutely. He's driving for the best team, the team that has won the constructor's championship for the last six seasons consecutively.

"He seems as hungry now for a title as he was when he first started in Melbourne back in 2007 when he passed Fernando Alonso on the first corner and signalled his arrival in Formula 1.

"I think he will win the title, I think he will get that seventh, and I think he'll break more records along the way as well."

Formula 1 regulations require a minimum of eight races to be completed for a championship to go ahead, and if that is the case, as expected, then Hamilton is set for plenty of honours.

"By the end of the season I expect him to have broke Schumacher's record for race wins, he's only seven short going into the season.

"For the most podiums in Formula 1, he's only four races short of that.

"He can break his own record for most consecutive points finishes if he finishes in the top 10 in the first race.

"He's got the most consecutive starts in Formula 1 and I think he'll also break the record for the biggest number of points finishes in Formula 1 at some point this year.

Advertisement

"It's another record-breaking year potentially for Hamilton and I don't see anything stopping him."