Some of the biggest talking points will likely include Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and Andretti’s bid being rejected to join the sport for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Other big moments likely to feature in the new season are Versteppen’s cruise to world champion for a fourth consecutive time as well as McLaren’s ascent to constructors’ world champions.

So, when could season 7 land on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know.

When could Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 be released?

Max Verstappen in Formula 1 Drive to Survive. Netflix

An official release date is yet to be announced, but the show typically airs at the start of the new F1 season.

Australia will stage the first race of the season on Sunday 16th March, with pre-season testing beginning in Bahrain a fortnight earlier, from 26th to 29th February.

If season 7 follows the same pattern as previous instalments, it’s likely to land on Netflix around late February or early March 2025.

Is there a trailer for Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7?

Not yet, but watch this space...

