Ferrari World

This city loves fast cars so much that they’ve dedicated 200,000 m2 of space to all things Ferrari. The Ferrari theme park on Yas Island has the faster rollercoaster in the world – Formula Rossa – which will throw you around at 150mph, almost as fast as a Ferrari. There’s also a factory tour, where fans can learn the history of the cars, watch how the vehicles are assembled, see how a pit crew operates, and experience the rush of driving one for real. In the park they offer drives in a 430 GT Spider. www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

4x4 desert driving

Explore the neighbouring desert with a thrilling dune bashing session. The experienced drivers at Explorer tours take visitors into the Liwa desert on the outskirts of Rub Al-Khali, one of the largest sand deserts in the world, which separates the UAE from Saudi Arabia, and Saudi from Oman and Yemen. Here there are some of the most spectacular and challenging dunes on the planet, plus wild gazelle and camels.

Yas Marina Circuit

It’s actually possible to tear up the region’s legendary Yas Marnina Circuit in a classic car. Choose from the iconic Aston MartinGT4, the futuristic Mercedes AMG or a custom Formula Yas 3000 like a professional racing driver, revving a 3000cc V6 engine.

Hire a sports car

When in Rome… hire a bling sports car. Drive around like a flashy local in a Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, with its aerodynamic curves, racing car power and space for all the family, it’s the ideal way to see the sights of the city and cruise along the scenic, empty desert roads nearby. The UAE has a few epic roads to cruise; if you’re in the mood for a world class drive head for Jebel Hafeet, with 60 race-track-worthy twist and turns up Hafeet mountain. www.drivearabia.com

Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Mosque

Have a pit stop at this incredibly elaborate mosque, built by the UAE's late ruler, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in memory of his father. Located at the edge of the city, near the Maktaa Bridge, the impressive structure is a great landmark for road users. If you like what you see, visit the Emirates Palace next. This seven-star hotel offers one of the most decadent stays on the planet and is an excellent place to spot collectors cars, owned by royal and affluent guests.

