Formula 1 2013 circuit guide: Korean Grand Prix
Empty grandstands and 370km from the capital Seoul, Korea has struggled to fire the imagination since its introduction in 2010
Korean Grand Prix, Yeongam
6 October, 7am GMT
First Grand Prix: 2010
Track length: 5.615 km
Number of laps: 55
Lap record: 1:39.605 - Sebastian Vettel (2011)
Korea is the weakest of the series of grands prix in the Far East, sandwiched between the floodlit spectacle of Singapore and the iconic track in Suzuka.
Formula 1 organisers strive to sell the circuit's remote location as a rural paradise, but in reality remote reclaimed marshland four hours from the pulsating capital of Seoul seems a bizarre location for a South Korean landmark.
One of many circuit's made by go-to track designer Hermann Tilke, the 1.2km-long straight following turn two allows drivers to open up the taps early on, before the track narrows into some technical corners in the second half of the lap.
Plans to develop the area around the track have met with frequent delays, and questions remains regarding whether Formula 1 will return in 2014 despite having a contract for another three years after 2013.
Last year saw red Bull secure a dominant one-two with Sebastian Vettel stretching his title lead, while Lewis Hamilton's tyre performance fell away dramatically to leave him in 10th place.
If only the grand prix could come close to filling its 130,000 capacity, Korea could yet be a venue for the future. However, getting that many people to travel into the back of beyond appears an impossible task.
2012 memory: Lewis Hamilton's final title hopes dashed after finishing a lowly tenth.
Previous winners
2012: Sebastian Vettel
2011: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Fernando Alonso