Korea is the weakest of the series of grands prix in the Far East, sandwiched between the floodlit spectacle of Singapore and the iconic track in Suzuka.

Formula 1 organisers strive to sell the circuit's remote location as a rural paradise, but in reality remote reclaimed marshland four hours from the pulsating capital of Seoul seems a bizarre location for a South Korean landmark.

One of many circuit's made by go-to track designer Hermann Tilke, the 1.2km-long straight following turn two allows drivers to open up the taps early on, before the track narrows into some technical corners in the second half of the lap.

Plans to develop the area around the track have met with frequent delays, and questions remains regarding whether Formula 1 will return in 2014 despite having a contract for another three years after 2013.

Last year saw red Bull secure a dominant one-two with Sebastian Vettel stretching his title lead, while Lewis Hamilton's tyre performance fell away dramatically to leave him in 10th place.

If only the grand prix could come close to filling its 130,000 capacity, Korea could yet be a venue for the future. However, getting that many people to travel into the back of beyond appears an impossible task.

2012 memory: Lewis Hamilton's final title hopes dashed after finishing a lowly tenth.

Previous winners

2012: Sebastian Vettel

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2010: Fernando Alonso