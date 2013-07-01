F1: Rosberg dodges exploding tyres to win at Silverstone
Mercedes' Nico Rosberg tops British Grand Prix podium after teammate Lewis Hamilton's tyre failure
Nico Rosberg drove through two safety car interventions and six dramatic tyre failures to take Formula 1’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.
Championship leader Sebastian Vettel retired after his Red Bull suffered a gearbox failure, leaving his Australian teammate Mark Webber to take second place on the podium ahead of Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso.
Rosberg’s Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton dropped from first to last after his rear left tyre exploded while going down Wellington Straight on lap eight. Five other drivers suffered similar incidents.
Hamilton, who fought back from last to finish fourth, told the BBC after the race: “It was the first time in my career I’ve ever felt it was dangerous,” adding that Formula 1’s governing body the FIA needed to address the issue as soon as possible.
Tyre manufacture Pirelli, which has already been under pressure this season over tyre wear, will meet at a sporting working group on Wednesday to discuss how to prevent more tyre failures as the season progresses.
Vettel, who before his gearbox failed was leading the race, maintains his place at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, with Alonso 21 points behind.