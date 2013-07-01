Rosberg’s Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton dropped from first to last after his rear left tyre exploded while going down Wellington Straight on lap eight. Five other drivers suffered similar incidents.

Hamilton, who fought back from last to finish fourth, told the BBC after the race: “It was the first time in my career I’ve ever felt it was dangerous,” adding that Formula 1’s governing body the FIA needed to address the issue as soon as possible.

Tyre manufacture Pirelli, which has already been under pressure this season over tyre wear, will meet at a sporting working group on Wednesday to discuss how to prevent more tyre failures as the season progresses.

Vettel, who before his gearbox failed was leading the race, maintains his place at the top of the Drivers’ Championship, with Alonso 21 points behind.