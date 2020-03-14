All the talk, all the garage drama, all the soap storylines will cease as drivers step into their cockpits for the first race of the campaign with a cracker in store.

As things stand, the Grand Prix will go ahead despite McLaren's dramatic withdrawal from the GP after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

RadioTimes.com will return each week to bring you all the TV coverage details you need to know from Sky Sports and Channel 4, as well as an exclusive preview of every race with expert Sky F1 analyst David Croft.

Australian Grand Prix on TV and live streaming

Live from the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne. All times GMT.

Practice: Friday 13th March - Saturday 14th March

Practice 1 – 1:00am Friday (Sky Sports F1)

Practice 2 – 5:00am Friday (Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 3:00am Saturday (Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying: Saturday 14th March

Qualifying: 6:00am (Sky Sports F1)

Highlights: 12:00pm (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 15th March

Race: 5:10am (Sky Sports F1) / Replay: 8:30am (Sky Sports F1)

Highlights: 2:10pm (Channel 4)

Watch Formula 1 on TV

Watch Formula 1 live stream

NOW TV F1 Season Ticket customers will receive a free Sky Sports Week Pass for any race postponed due to coronavirus precautions.

Where else can I follow the Australian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.