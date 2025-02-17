There will be a host of special guests, F1 personalities and musical acts, including Take That, on stage throughout proceedings.

RadioTimes.com brings you the date and time information for F1 75 Live.

When is F1 75 Live?

F1 75 Live takes place on Tuesday 18th February 2025.

What time does F1 75 Live start and end?

The show begins at 8pm with a two-hour spectacle in store, wrapping up around 10pm.

Live coverage begins on Sky at the same time.

Where is F1 75 Live held?

F1 75 Live will be held at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich, London.

The UK is an ideal location for the event due to seven of the 10 Formula 1 teams having a base inside the country.

How to watch F1 75 Live

You can watch F1 75 Live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the event via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The event will also be live streamed for free on YouTube.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.