Speculation has swirled around which high-profile names will make an appearance at the event, but Formula 1 has now confirmed the slate of talent for the blockbuster spectacle.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest news about who will be attending and performing at F1 75 Live.

Which drivers will attend F1 75 Live?

All 20 drivers are set to attend F1 75 Live, including reigning champion Max Verstappen and British stars Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell, as well as new kid on the block Oliver Bearman.

Officials have confirmed all 10 teams will feature at the event, with each team principal also expected to appear on the night.

Who is performing at F1 75 Live?

The F1 75 Live event will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, and there's a range of musical acts set to perform throughout the evening.

British band Take That, American rapper MGK, country star Kane Brown and Formula 1 theme music composer Brian Tyler's alter-ego 'Are We Dreaming' will all take part in the event.

When is F1 75 Live?

F1 75 Live takes place on Tuesday 18th February 2025.

The show begins at 8pm with a two-hour spectacle in store, wrapping up around 10pm.

Live coverage begins on Sky at the same time.

How to watch F1 75 Live

You can watch F1 75 Live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the event via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The event will also be live streamed for free on YouTube.

