Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix last weekend on the same track and is the firm favourite to claim victory here too.

The Mercedes driver smashed the track record as he romped to victory in front of empty stands.

His team-mate Valtteri Bottas will be desperate to secure at least a podium spot after a tyre blow-out in the lingering laps of last weekend’s race.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is now the main focus for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel labouring for points.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will each be hoping for another fruitful race weekend to get into the top three.

But Hamilton’s main rival could well be Max Verstappen, so long as the Red Bull driver snares a front-row spot in qualifying.

Hamilton looked shaky off the last time out yet still pulled away to lead from start to finish – and Verstappen will hope to cause the Brit problems here.

We've got all the details about the upcoming 70th Anniversary Grand Prix including the race start time, qualifying times, TV coverage details.

When is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix?

The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th August 2020 and will be the fifth race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

It is the second of two race weekends at Silverstone and marks the 70th anniversary of Formula One.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are also three practice sessions taking place on Friday and Saturday.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports will present coverage of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, as with every Grand Prix on the calendar.

How to live stream the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying?

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:

70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice

Friday 7th August (from 10:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 11am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 8th August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 8th August (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Sunday 9th August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2:10pm

