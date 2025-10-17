Formula 1 arrives in Austin, Texas, this weekend as the United States Grand Prix kicks off a four-race run in the Americas.

Ad

The fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season means more points on offer for the three drivers battling it out at the top of the standings.

Oscar Piastri remains 22 points clear of McLaren teammate Lando Norris but Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a further 41 back, has pulled himself into contention with six races to go.

Away from the title race, Mercedes' George Russell arrives in the US hoping to build on his victory in Singapore at the start of October, while Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari bid to end their struggles at a Grand Prix that has brought both success previously.

With 2025's checkered flag creeping ever closer, fans can tune in to extensive coverage of a busy race weekend in Austin.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the United States Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the United States Grand Prix?

The United States Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 19th October 2025.

The race begins at 8pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – United States Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 17th October

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

Sprint qualifying – 10:30pm

Saturday 18th October

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 5pm

Sprint – 6pm

Qualifying – 10pm

Sunday 19th October

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm

Race – 8pm

How to watch the United States Grand Prix on TV

The United States Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the United States Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.