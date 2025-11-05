Formula 1 touches down in Brazil for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 as the battle for the Drivers' Championship edges towards its epic conclusion.

The twists and turns of Interlagos have delivered title drama in the past and this year's race looks set to be no different – with a sprint weekend meaning extra points are on offer.

Lando Norris has edged ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the top thanks to a dominant win in Mexico.

With four races left, Piastri is running out of time to shake his recent poor form but Norris also faces competition from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is 36 points back.

There is more to watch than just the title race. Multiple drivers are still battling for their futures, Lewis Hamilton is still searching for his first Ferrari podium, and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto is set to race in his home city for the first time.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th November 2025.

The race begins at 5pm UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 7th November

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2pm

Practice 1 – 2:30pm

Sprint qualifying – 6:30pm

Saturday 8th November

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm

Sprint – 2pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Sunday 9th November

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm

Race – 5pm

How to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on TV

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:30pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Sao Paulo Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

