Norris tops the Drivers' Championship charts after one race, while McLaren are locked with Mercedes at the top of the Contructors' Championship, thanks to third and fourth place finishes from George Russell and debutant Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari must put a dismal start behind them as they look to prove their much-hyped union can be a successful one.

As if there weren't enough narratives heading into Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, the first sprint weekend of the 2025 season means there will be maximum points available and even more racing to enjoy.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Chinese Grand Prix?

The Chinese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 23rd March in UK time.

The race begins at 7am UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Chinese Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 21st March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 3am

Practice 1 – 3:30am

Sprint Qualifying – 7am

Saturday 22nd March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:25am

Sprint – 3am

Qualifying – 7am

Sunday 23rd March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30am

Race – 7am

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV

The Chinese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Chinese Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.