Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and a few more names will all fancy their chances of glory in 2025.

Sky Sports F1 boasts the lion's share of coverage this term, but Channel 4 will be on hand with free-to-air broadcasts throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to watching Formula 1 on Channel 4, including details of live coverage and highlights.

Formula 1 on Channel 4 in 2025

Channel 4 will broadcast a weekly highlights show featuring the whole C4 F1 team.

Highlights shows usually take place later in the evening on the same day as any given qualifying session or grand prix.

You can check out specific timings each week through our TV guide and you can tune in via Channel 4 on TV, and Channel4.com online via a range of devices.

In addition to highlights, the British Grand Prix will be the only live race on Channel 4 in 2025.

Channel 4 currently sub-lets British Grand Prix coverage from Sky, and this looks set to continue indefinitely.

Formula 1 has been broadcast on Channel 4 since 2016 after the BBC relinquished the rights three years before its deal expired due to budget cuts.

Channel 4 F1 presenters

Steve Jones – Lead presenter

Alex Jacques – Lead commentator

David Coulthard – Co-presenter, co-commentator and lead analyst

Mark Webber – Analyst and co-commentator

Billy Monger – Analyst, co-commentator and paddock reporter

Lee McKenzie – Interviewer and relief lead presenter

Eddie Jordan – Analyst

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.