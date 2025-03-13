F1 on Channel 4: TV coverage and highlights in 2025
Channel 4 returns with coverage of the 2025 Formula 1 season – and what a season it's likely to be.
Max Verstappen's reign of dominance is effectively over following a struggle over the line during the second half of last season.
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and a few more names will all fancy their chances of glory in 2025.
Sky Sports F1 boasts the lion's share of coverage this term, but Channel 4 will be on hand with free-to-air broadcasts throughout the season.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to watching Formula 1 on Channel 4, including details of live coverage and highlights.
Formula 1 on Channel 4 in 2025
Channel 4 will broadcast a weekly highlights show featuring the whole C4 F1 team.
Highlights shows usually take place later in the evening on the same day as any given qualifying session or grand prix.
You can check out specific timings each week through our TV guide and you can tune in via Channel 4 on TV, and Channel4.com online via a range of devices.
In addition to highlights, the British Grand Prix will be the only live race on Channel 4 in 2025.
Channel 4 currently sub-lets British Grand Prix coverage from Sky, and this looks set to continue indefinitely.
Formula 1 has been broadcast on Channel 4 since 2016 after the BBC relinquished the rights three years before its deal expired due to budget cuts.
Channel 4 F1 presenters
- Steve Jones – Lead presenter
- Alex Jacques – Lead commentator
- David Coulthard – Co-presenter, co-commentator and lead analyst
- Mark Webber – Analyst and co-commentator
- Billy Monger – Analyst, co-commentator and paddock reporter
- Lee McKenzie – Interviewer and relief lead presenter
- Eddie Jordan – Analyst
