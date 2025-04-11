It was a win each for McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the first fortnight - to leave last year's winners top of the Constructors' Championship and Norris at the drivers' summit.

2024 world champion Max Verstappen has been hard to shake, however, and his victory at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix means he is just a point back from the British driver.

Verstappen and Red Bull have shown they can beat McLaren, who will be gunning to hit back in the desert on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton is still searching for his first podium finish in Ferrari colours, and will hope that expected car upgrades can be the solution.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 13th April in UK time.

The race begins at 4pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Japanese Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 11th April

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 12th April

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:15pm

Practice 3 - 1:30pm

Qualifying – 5pm

Sunday 13th April

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30pm

Race – 4pm

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV

The Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:55pm, with build-up from 2:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

