After early starts for the first three rounds of the new Formula 1 season, UK fans will have no need for their alarm clocks for this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix – the first night race in 2025.
Those committed enough to rise at the crack of dawn, or before, have been well rewarded by enthralling action on the track in Australia, China and Japan.
It was a win each for McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the first fortnight - to leave last year's winners top of the Constructors' Championship and Norris at the drivers' summit.
2024 world champion Max Verstappen has been hard to shake, however, and his victory at last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix means he is just a point back from the British driver.
Verstappen and Red Bull have shown they can beat McLaren, who will be gunning to hit back in the desert on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton is still searching for his first podium finish in Ferrari colours, and will hope that expected car upgrades can be the solution.
When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?
The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 13th April in UK time.
The race begins at 4pm UK time.
F1 TV schedule this weekend – Japanese Grand Prix 2025
All UK times and dates.
Friday 11th April
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 12th April
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:15pm
Practice 3 - 1:30pm
Qualifying – 5pm
Sunday 13th April
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30pm
Race – 4pm
How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on TV
The Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 3:55pm, with build-up from 2:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
