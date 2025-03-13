F1 TV schedule this weekend: Australian Grand Prix 2025
Your complete guide to the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025, including the full TV schedule for race weekend.
The wait is over – Formula 1 is back in business. The 2025 season promises more unpredictability than ever with four teams realistically aiming to kick-start a title bid in Melbourne.
The Australian Grand Prix regains its place as the opening race of the season with homegrown hero Oscar Piastri aiming to wrap up a victory Down Under.
The McLaren star is expected to go well in 2025 alongside pre-season drivers' championship favourite Lando Norris.
Red Bull will nervously send Max Verstappen into the breach at Albert Park hoping they've done enough to give their four-time world champion enough race pace to compete at the very front of the grid.
Lewis Hamilton will hope to start his Ferrari career with a big maiden voyage, while George Russell leads the line-up for Mercedes as they enter the campaign with promise.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.
When is the Australian Grand Prix?
The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 16th March in UK time.
The race begins at 4am UK time.
F1 TV schedule this weekend – Australian Grand Prix 2025
All UK times and dates.
Friday 14th March
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1am
Practice 1 – 1:30am
Practice 2 – 5am
Saturday 15th March
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:15am
Practice 3 – 1:30am
Qualifying – 5am
Sunday 16th March
Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am
Race – 4am
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV
The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Australian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
