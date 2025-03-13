The McLaren star is expected to go well in 2025 alongside pre-season drivers' championship favourite Lando Norris.

Red Bull will nervously send Max Verstappen into the breach at Albert Park hoping they've done enough to give their four-time world champion enough race pace to compete at the very front of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton will hope to start his Ferrari career with a big maiden voyage, while George Russell leads the line-up for Mercedes as they enter the campaign with promise.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 16th March in UK time.

The race begins at 4am UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Australian Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 14th March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1am

Practice 1 – 1:30am

Practice 2 – 5am

Saturday 15th March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:15am

Practice 3 – 1:30am

Qualifying – 5am

Sunday 16th March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am

Race – 4am

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV

The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Australian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

