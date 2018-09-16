Lewis Hamilton extended his lead a the top of the drivers' championship thanks to a victory in Monza – a critical blow for rival Sebastian Vettel in Ferrari's back yard.

But can he pull ahead even further under the lights in Singapore, or will Vettel bounce back from his first lap accident in Italy to keep this season on a knife edge?

Find out how to follow all the action live on TV this weekend, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Singapore Grand Prix

Live from the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Qualifying: Saturday 15th September

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm. Both Sky and Channel 4 will also have full coverage of the final practice round earlier in the day, along with highlights and reaction once qualifying is complete.

Race Day: Sunday 16th September

The race is due to start at 1:10pm and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, with plenty of build-up and reaction on both channels.

Steve Jones and David Coulthard lead the coverage for Channel 4, while Simon Lazenby hosts the coverage on Sky with experts including Martin Brundle, Johnny Herbert and Ted Kravitz.

Where else can I follow the Singapore Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.