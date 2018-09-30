Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Russian Grand Prix live on TV?
Can Lewis Hamilton pull further away from Sebastian Vettel? Follow the race live on TV via Sky Sports and Channel 4
Lewis Hamilton has a 40 point advantage in the Formula 1 drivers' standings as the F1 grid arrives in Russia for the 16th race of the 2018 season.
Sky Sports will have full live coverage of the whole race weekend, with Channel 4 broadcasting highlights of qualifying and the race.
Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Russian Grand Prix
Live from the Sochi Autodrom
Qualifying: Saturday 29th September
Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1, with the qualifying start time set for 1pm. Channel 4 meanwhile will have full highlights from 4.30pm.
Race Day: Sunday 30th September
The race is due to start at 12.10pm and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1.
Channel 4 meanwhile will have highlights from 6.45pm.
Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.