It's a packed weekend of sport, with Premier League matches and a potentially decisive Formula 1 battle all taking place.

Find out how to follow all the action live on TV this weekend, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Japanese Grand Prix

Live from the Suzuki Circuit

More like this

Qualifying: Saturday 6th October

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4, with the qualifying start time set for 7am. Channel 4 will also have highlights from 10.30am.

Race Day: Sunday 7th October

The race is due to start bright and early at 6.10am and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

Channel 4 will also have highlights from 12.30pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Japanese Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.