1. Icheri Sheher

Icheri Sheher (meaning "Old City") is Baku's atmospheric old town. In 2000, Icheri Sheher became the first place in Azerbaijan to to be granted world heritage status by Unesco. Within its fortress walls there are lots of medieval buildings to explore, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower.

2. Palace of the Shirvanshahs

Unesco describe this stunning 15th century palace as “one of the pearls of Azerbaijan’s architecture”. The sandstone palace was once home to the Shirvanshah dynasty, who ruled Azerbaijan from 9th to the 16th century. As well as the 52-room palace, there's a mosque, the Shirvanshahs’ tomb and a bathhouse, and the whole palace is spread over three terraces that can be seen from the sea.

3. Maiden Tower

The 12th-century Maiden Tower (Giz Galasy) is the third of the trio of historic monuments given Unesco status in 2000. The tower is built over earlier edifices dating from the 7th to 6th century BC, and is one of Azerbaijan’s most symbolic national emblems. You can visit the museum or take in the spectacular views of the old town from the top of the tower.

4. Nizami Street

Nizami Street is known as one of the most expensive streets in the world. It's over two miles-long and you can find everything from high-end clothing to supermarkets. The street is also renowned for its stylish and lavish restaurants and hotels, so it’s a real must-visit for a taste of luxury.

5. Fountain Square

Fountain Square boasts dozens of fountains constructed during the Soviet rule in Azerbaijan. This popular meeting place has a great selection of restaurants, boutiques, hotels and shops.

6. Upland Park

As the highest point in the Azerbaijani capital, Upland Park (also known as Memorial Nagorny) offers a wonderful panoramic view of the city of Baku. To reach it, you can either hop on the funicular or walk up the steps. You'll be rewarded with a view of Baku's skyline, which blends past and present: an ancient mosque, a monument from the days when the country was part of Soviet Union, and three modern skyscrapers.

7. Baku’s seaside promenade

Baku’s promenade is the perfect place for a stroll. On one side of the boulevard you have breathtaking views of the Caspian Sea, whilst on the other you see the skyline of the city, including the Flame Towers – three pointed skyscrapers covered with LED screens.

