He said: "These are unprecedented times. Australia was an interesting week but at the end of the day the right decision was made, the only decision that could get made and you've got to put the safety of fans, drivers, team personnel, everybody at the forefront on that one.

"From a sporting perspective, everybody is a little frustrated. We've waited all winter and we want the racing to go ahead, but everyone understands why it's not.

"I don't disagree with the organisers trying to make it happen and for going down there, but everything was changing on a daily basis and you have to go with the flow, roll with the punches.

"Carlos Sainz went into voluntary quarantine when he got back. He's okay and tested negative, he just says he's a bit bored at home.

"It was brilliant at the weekend that some of the drivers got involved in some e-sport racing. Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were racing and while they should have been on the grid in Melbourne, they were having some fun with e-sports.

"It's lovely for fans that they can also witness that and take part and watch that as well. I'm sure the fans are frustrated and they just want to see some racing."

Fans can expect more of the same from Formula 1 drivers across the globe as they – like the rest of us – try to stave off the boredom and keep themselves active.

Crofty believes the F1 game could be a lifeline for many people.

"I'm sure there will be more engagement to come in the next weeks and months in that respect.

"Formula 1 is not like football, you can't just pick up and go and play in the park. We can pretend in our imagination that we are Formula 1 drivers but we can't do it.

"E-sports at least allows an Formula 1 fan to be put in the driving seat to experience as best you can the demands of being a Formula 1 driver."

But what of Crofty himself? He remains grounded in the UK, but is keen for the show to go on in some shape or form.

He said: "I'm sure we'll all get together at Sky Sports and come up with something in the next few weeks, we'll take to social media and do bits and bobs.

"I've got nothing to commentate on as regards Formula 1, I might just commentate on myself doing the gardening: Lights out and away we mow! The gardening is calling..."