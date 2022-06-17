Canada boasts a long history in F1 with 56 editions preceding this weekend's race. Lewis Hamilton boasts a record seven victories here, level with Michael Schumacher.

The Canadian Grand Prix is here with the Formula 1 calendar heading back across the Atlantic, only this time, to a more familiar circuit.

He would do well to be anywhere near the podium this week given the form of rival cars and even his own teammate, George Russell, who has finished between third and fifth in all eight races so far this season.

Red Bull have started to exert control over the season standings with Max Verstappen top of the driver charts, tailed by Sergio Perez, and Christian Horner's team storming away at the top of the constructor standings.

Ferrari have fallen off the pace and will need to dig deep to keep in touch with their closest rivals ahead of the summer break.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the Canadian Grand Prix 2022 including start time, dates and TV details, as well as our analysis of the big storylines to come.

Canadian Grand Prix date

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 19th June 2022.

Check out our F1 2022 calendar for the full list of races and results throughout the season.

Canadian Grand Prix start time

The race begins at 7pm UK time on Sunday 19th June 2022.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

Canadian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Canadian Grand Prix practice time

Friday 17th June

From 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 7pm

Practice 2 – 10pm

Saturday 18th June

From 5:45pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 6pm

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 18th June

From 8pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 9pm

Canadian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 19th June

From 5:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 7pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix on TV

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm on Sunday 19th June.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 11pm on Sunday evening.

Live stream Canadian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Canadian Grand Prix preview

1. Red Bull extending dominance

Red Bull's car has always competed from the front in 2022, but early DNFs caused by issues beyond the control of Verstappen and Perez masked just how rapid their beast actually was.

Eight races into the season, Red Bull have six wins to their name and a total of 11 podiums overall. Not only has Verstappen proven his credentials as a bona fide champion capable of maturely seeing races through to completion, Perez has joined the party.

The season could very quickly slip away from everyone else if Red Bull maintain their form. This weekend could see them launch further ahead.

2. Ferrari's decline

For all the hype surrounding Ferrari following the first few races, their two wins (eight podiums) in eight races feels fairly underwhelming.

They have suffered five retirements between their two drivers so far, and while top-four finishes are coming on a regular basis, they have fallen in behind Red Bull and currently can't find an answer to their pace.

It's still a massive step up to even be speaking about Ferrari in the same sentence as Red Bull, but their expectations must be tempered. They could find themselves being caught by Mercedes in the near future.

3. George Russell's time to shine

There has been a glorious consistency to Russell's season that stands him in such a good place for the future. Eight finishes between third and fifth, without a DNF, in the third fastest car on the grid is a superb achievement for a young driver stepping into a quick machine for the first time on a regular basis.

Russell has every chance of winning a race in 2022. All he can do is keep smashing in the laps, keep his focus, and pounce on any opportunities that come up.

Having built a strong foundation, Russell will be looking for a second-place finish or better as his stock marches higher.

Canadian Grand Prix prediction

Check out our Canadian Grand Prix predictions guide coming soon...

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.