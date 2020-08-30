The intimidating, iconic mound of Eau Rouge awaits drivers. The most thrilling corner on the tour regularly coaxes cars into hitting speeds just short of 190mph, a mind-scrambling pace while also attempting to bend right and stay on the track.

Lewis Hamilton will relish the chance to tackle Belgium once again as he continues to exert his dominance over the field.

The Mercedes driver has been impeccable for most of 2020 so far, though Red Bull ace Max Verstappen has frequently disrupted a one-two for the German manufacturer.

Verstappen has been a constant thorn in Valtteri Bottas' side so far and will hope to beat out the Finn and take a genuine shot at Hamilton as the season approaches an initial halfway point.

Racing Point will hope to continue their impressive gains in recent week, while Ferrari will hope the worst of Sebastian Vettel's form is behind him after an improved display in Barcelona.

Check out our guide to the Belgian Grand Prix including dates, times and TV information.

When is the Belgian Grand Prix?

The Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 30th August 2020 and will be the seventh race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has been a staple on the F1 calendar since 1925, featuring one of the most iconic sweeping turns in all of motorsport.

Check out the full F1 2020 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are also three practice sessions taking place on Friday and Saturday.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Belgian Grand Prix on?

The Belgian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Belgian Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Belgian Grand Prix qualifying?

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Belgian Grand Prix practice

Friday 28th August (from 9:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 29th August (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 29th August (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Belgian Grand Prix

Sunday 30th August (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

