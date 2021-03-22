What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race schedule

The F1 2021 calendar is ready to kick-start with an opening gambit around the track in Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Fans have waited patiently all winter for the return of Formula 1 and the time has arrived for the first ‘lights out’ of the fresh season.

Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton will hope to get out of the blocks with a fast start in 2021, but F1 testing showed that Red Bull could be closer to toppling the dominant Germans than in recent seasons.

Max Verstappen is desperate for a world title and fans could be treated to a phenomenal wheel-to-wheel (literally) battle for top spot throughout the season if Red Bull’s early promise bears fruit in the opening races.

Elsewhere, McLaren will be buoyed by Daniel Ricciardo’s opening tests in their new car, while Alpine and Aston Martin will hope to make waves in their first races since rebranding from Racing Point and Renault respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 including dates, times and TV details.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 28th March 2021. Check out the full F1 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does the Bahrain Grand Prix start in the UK?

Can Verstappen lay down a marker for Hamilton? Or will the reigning world champion roar to another victory? We have so many questions right now, but the Bahrain Grand Prix should answer some of them, at the very least.

The race begins at 4pm Sunday, 28th March 2021 (UK time) on the Sunday of race weekend.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

There will also be plenty of additional interest in practice ahead of this one due to the short window of time between F1 testing and the start of the campaign.

Expect a few drivers to be shaking off some of the rust, while cars may not be fully up to speed meaning anything could happen.

Qualifying may be the first time we get to see the full power of these cars screeching their way around an F1 track.

Expect a big display from Red Bull as they seek to fire a signal of intent to recent runaway champions Mercedes.

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

Friday 26th March (from 11:15am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 27th March (from 11:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 12pm

Saturday 27th March (from 2pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 28th March (from 2:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 4pm

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix on TV

The Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

How to live stream the Bahrain Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

