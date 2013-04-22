Two races on from Sebastian Vettel’s refusal to follow Red Bull orders – much to the ire of Mark Webber – Button accused his young Mexican teammate of dangerous driving as they battled for fifth place.

“He has to calm down,” Button said. “I mean, he’s extremely quick and did a great job today but some of it is unnecessary and an issue when you’re doing those speeds.”

Perez finished sixth, while Button could only manage 10th because of tire degradation.

Scottish driver Paul di Resta came close to earning his first podium finish with a fine performance, only slipping to fourth with six laps to go as Grosjean made his fresher tires count.

F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone defended the staging of the race in Bahrain despite political tensions, saying he would be happy to give the organisers another five year contract to host the race.