Paul di Resta’s career may have been overshadowed so far by his fellow countrymen Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button, but three seasons into his contract with Force India and many are wondering why Paul didn’t get his break in F1 earlier.

Some may question how di Resta wasn’t given an F1 drive before. They will point to the fact that in 2006 in Formula 3 he thrashed future champ Sebastian Vettel to the title, and yet didn’t secure his F1 debut until 2011, four years after Vettel.

Now he has made it, di Resta isn’t about to let the opportunity pass him by. A best finish of fourth in Singapore with Force India shows the potential he has, although his teammate Nico Hulkenberg finished ahead of him in the final driver standings.

Despite almost constant rumours about big moves to McLaren, Mercedes or Ferrari last year, frustratingly nothing materialised. But keep an eye on how the Scot develops over the course of this season, especially in front of the microphones.

He’s signed up to Jenson Button’s management team who will be working behind the scenes to make him a more valuable commodity when big teams come knocking. All di Resta has to do is keep putting in impressive grand prix performances.

Out of the four Brits on the grid, di Resta has arguably had the most frustrated journey to Formula 1 – he’s out to show why he shouldn’t have been overlooked before.

2013 predictions: “It’s [a podium finish] the next thing on my list of achievements. We came very close in Singapore and it’s not a secret that that will probably be the biggest target I’ve got this year.”

Did you know? Di Resta is one of numerous F1 drivers who live in Monaco, but he still returns to his home town in West Lothian to help run the family’s leisure business.

