Just three races remain before drivers are afforded a month off from their duties, and they will hope to squeeze the reigning champion before the second half of the season.

The Austrian Grand Prix offers an opportunity for the chasing pack to scythe down the gap to Max Verstappen in the title race ahead of the summer break.

The Red Bull star boasts a sizeable gap at the top of the driver standings but a seventh-placed finish at the British Grand Prix saw him lose ground and a rogue DNF in the coming few races could see the title race blown wide open.

Austria also brings a sprint race in tow, meaning you can expect plenty of drama before the full Grand Prix even begins.

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix in 2022.

Austrian Grand Prix predictions

1. Sprint winner won't win the race

The sprint races have injected a little more drama into race weekend without often radically overhauling how the Grand Prix would be run.

Three of the four winners from sprint races in 2021 and 2022 failed to go on to win the actual Grand Prix itself, and we predict this will be the case once again.

Only Max Verstappen has won a sprint race and Grand Prix in the same weekend. We're tipping him to perform in the GP, but we could be in for a surprise in the sprint with a number of top contenders on track.

2. Lots of tussles throughout the field

The 2022 season has lacked some of the drama of a wild 2021 so far. Maybe it's the new cars, maybe it's the comedown following such a thrilling title race, but there haven't been many classics yet this term.

The British Grand Prix ranked among the best, however. And the Red Bull Ring circuit boasts some similarities that could result in another series of duels throughout the grid. Expect to see plenty of overtakes followed by the scorned driver re-passing his rival a couple of turns later.

This also raises the odds of a smash or two. Expect a sizeable portion of DNFs in Austria.

3. Both Alpines in the top six

This is bold, we know. Alpine are on the way up with Fernando Alonso punching in five top-10 finishes in a row leading up to this Grand Prix, including fifth-place last weekend. Esteban Ocon has posted six top-eight finishes in 2022.

Reports suggest Alpine fancy their chances in Austria and that the track suits their recent upgrades. Add this to the fact that at least one of the top five drivers in the current standings has posted a DNF in six of the last eight race weeks.

Throw the sprint race into the mix. Throw Mercedes' inconsistency into the mix. Throw Ferrari's strategy nightmares into the mix. You've now got the recipe for a big weekend from a team coming into form.

Who will win the Austrian Grand Prix?

The 2022 season has effectively been: if Max Verstappen's car works, Max Verstappen wins the race. Not always, but almost.

Red Bull know their home circuit like the back of their power unit, and you can expect Verstappen to step up once again. In his last five races at the Red Bull Ring, he has won three times and retired twice.

We repeat: if Max Verstappen's car works, Max Verstappen wins the race.

Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm on Sunday 10th July 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday.

Live stream Austrian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

