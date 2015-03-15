Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger probably didn’t expect his Terminator catchphrase “I’ll be back” to follow him to an Formula 1 event, but it turned out to be the perfect line for winner Lewis Hamilton.

The two-time F1 champion was busy celebrating his victory in the season-opening race – a perfect start for the reigning world champion – when Arnie joined him on the podium. It was quite the win in Australia for Hamilton, finishing 1.3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg as he kicks off his campaign for a third world title.