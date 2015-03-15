Arnold Schwarzenegger joins Lewis Hamilton on the F1 podium.. and can’t resist a Terminator gag
Well, what else can a reigning world champion say other than “I’ll be back”?
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger probably didn’t expect his Terminator catchphrase “I’ll be back” to follow him to an Formula 1 event, but it turned out to be the perfect line for winner Lewis Hamilton.
The two-time F1 champion was busy celebrating his victory in the season-opening race – a perfect start for the reigning world champion – when Arnie joined him on the podium. It was quite the win in Australia for Hamilton, finishing 1.3 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg as he kicks off his campaign for a third world title.
So, with the first race victory under his belt, it felt only right for Arnie and Hamilton to say (in chorus): “I’ll be back”.
That’s after Hamilton got over Arnie's height, mind.
“You’re taller in Terminator,” the driver teased, to which Mr S quipped back, “I’m not wearing my heels.”
Watch the pair's antics below – and skip to 4:30 for Arnie's famous catchphrase.