It means that Vettel’s championship lead has been cut to just three points as Formula 1 heads to the fourth race in Bahrain.

This was Alonso’s first win of 2013, and the margin of victory underlines Ferrari’s vastly improved performance compared with this time last year.

Jenson Button took one pit stop fewer than his rivals, but McLaren's continuing lack of speed meant he could still only finish in fifth, one place ahead of second Ferrari driver Felipe Massa.

More like this

Advertisement

Vettel’s Red Bull teammate Mark Webber had no chance to right the wrongs of Malaysia three weeks ago as he was forced to retire after 15 laps when one of his wheels fell off.