Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc are locked in a battle for second in the driver standings, Ferrari and Mercedes are locked in a duel for second in the constructor standings, and Perez and Max Verstappen are locked in a showdown... against each other... following the world champion's refusal to allow Perez to pass at Interlagos.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix may not boast the same level of hype in 2022 as last season's outrageous showcase around the Yas Marina Circuit, but there are still plenty of scores to be settled.

The stage is set for a dramatic, if not unprecedented, outing in Abu Dhabi - but who will triumph, who will miss out and who will come away from the race having accomplished their mission?

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2022.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix predictions

1. Max Verstappen will let Sergio Perez past

"And the winner of most unnecessary rocking of the boat ever goes to..." Max Verstappen may be the undisputed king of Formula 1 right now, but he's not exactly winning many allies to his cause.

He refused team orders to let Sergio Perez past in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with Perez hunting down second place in the championship and Verstappen's title already secure. The Mexican star – whose herculean efforts in last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sacrificially bought Verstappen time to fight Hamilton – was left furious in the aftermath.

The row has escalated dramatically since then as Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, launched a personal attack on Perez in a now-deleted Instagram post. If Verstappen has any tactical nous, allowing Perez through in Abu Dhabi is in both drivers' long-term interests.

2. Lewis Hamilton podium... but no victory

Hamilton is winless in 2022. This would be the first season of his 15-year F1 career during which he has failed to record a W. His results have drastically improved in 2022 as the season has rolled by with three second-places in a row leading to this point.

Many will be desperate to see him maintain his streak by emerging victorious in Abu Dhabi, but he looks likely to fall short if the Red Bulls function in harmony.

3. Mick Schumacher breaches the top 10

Haas have endured another frustrating season, punctuated by moments of true pace, as displayed by Kevin Magnussen last weekend as he exploited the elements at Interlagos.

Mick Schumacher faces an uncertain future after the news he will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg in 2023. This is a 'shop window' drive to advertise he has what it takes to cut it in Formula 1. Sport has a funny way of throwing up mad results at mad times. Therefore, we should all expect the wind in the sails of Schumacher to carry him into a superb result.

Who will win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

We're going for it... Any other week, you'd be silly to bet against Max Verstappen waltzing to victory, but the only thing he can achieve in the final race of 2022 is repairing his relationship with Perez. Allowing Perez to slide through would signal progress, even if the team heads into the break feeling splintered.

Winner: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

