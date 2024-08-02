Howe's side began their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Hull City, and then stepped things up with a 4-1 win against Urawa Red Diamonds in Saitama on Wednesday.

Girona and Brest will both visit St James' Park next week, but the initial focus is their next Japanese opponents.

The J League side should be ready and raring to go given it is midway through their season, but it has been a disappointing campaign as Yokohama F Marinos, who have challenged for the title in recent years, are down in 11th after 24 games – one place below Urawa Red Diamonds.

More like this

Howe remains without some of his big names, but will expect another strong showing with the new Premier League season on the horizon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle?

Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 3rd August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle kick-off time

Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle will kick off at 11am.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle on?

Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Yokohama F Marinos v Newcastle on NUFC TV.

A pass to watch all of Newcastle's pre-season fixtures on NUFC TV costs £24.95, £14.99 for MAGS members or £8.99 for MAGS+ members.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.