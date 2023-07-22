It has been a quiet summer on the transfer front at the Etihad Stadium, as Ilkay Gundogan's decision to move to Barcelona on a free transfer was offset by the £30 million arrival for Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

Guardiola's squad only returned to pre-season training on Monday, so the City boss is likely to give plenty of players a chance to get minutes in their legs in their first friendly of the summer.

Yokohama should provide a stiff test for City, as they are in the middle of their J1 League campaign and played out an entertaining 6-4 win against Scottish champions Celtic on Wednesday (19tth July).

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Yokohama F Marinos v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Yokohama F Marinos v Man City?

Yokohama F Marinos v Man City will take place on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Yokohama F Marinos v Man City kick-off time

Yokohama F Marinos v Man City will kick off at 11am.

What TV channel is Yokohama F Marinos v Man City on?

Yokohama F Marinos v Man City will be shown on the Premier League club's official channel, City+.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on City's official YouTube channel.

How to live stream Yokohama F Marinos v Man City online

The friendly will be broadcast live via City+. Supporters will need to sign up to City+ on a £4.99 monthly rolling contract, but the coverage can then be accessed via the website, app, and on TV.

Check out City's official YouTube channel after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.