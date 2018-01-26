FA Cup 4th round live on TV

Yeovil Town v Manchester United

7.30pm BBC1, Friday 26th January

Kick-off 7.55pm, live from Huish Park

The first of this weekend’s FA Cup four round matches kicks off in potential giant-killing fashion, with League Two side Yeovil, the lowest side left in the competition, welcoming Manchester United to Huish Park.

Advertisement

This is the second time in three years the teams have played each other: in 2015 Man United avoided trouble with a 2–0 win. Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria, costing a cool £88 million between them, did the damage on that occasion.