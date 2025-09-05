World Cup 2026 qualifiers TV schedule: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your guide to World Cup 2026 qualifiers live on TV.
The World Cup is coming. Blink and it'll be here.
The finest football nations will flock to Canada, Mexico and the United States for a blockbuster feast of football – but who will make it?
Wales have hit pause on their qualifying after adding another victory on Thursday but England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland are all in action over the weekend and into next week.
Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions made the perfect start to their Group K campaign with three wins from three and six goals scored without reply.
Northern Ireland will look to follow up their win in Luxembourg with a trip to Germany, while Scotland play on Friday and Monday night.
Fans across the home nations will have free access to all the big games, with a host of exciting clashes on the slate during this break.
RadioTimes.com brings you the World Cup 2026 qualifiers TV schedule, including every home nations game you can watch live in the UK.
Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time
World Cup 2026 qualifiers TV schedule
All UK time. Subject to change. Home nations only.
Friday 5th September
- Denmark v Scotland (7:45pm) BBC Two / BBC Scotland / iPlayer
Saturday 6th September
- England v Andorra (5pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 7th September
- Germany v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) BBC Two / BBC One Northern Ireland / iPlayer
Monday 8th September
- Belarus v Scotland (7:45pm) BBC One Scotland / iPlayer
Tuesday 9th September
- England v Serbia (7:45pm) ITV1 / ITVX
More matches to be added.
World Cup 2026 qualifiers TV rights
BBC and ITV will share TV rights to show home nations matches in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
ITV boast the rights to show all England games across their platforms. Matches will be broadcast live on ITV1.
BBC will air Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales matches via regional variants of BBC One or BBC Two.
Of course, all matches on these channels can also be live streamed via BBC iPlayer and ITVX online via a range of devices.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.