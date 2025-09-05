Wales have hit pause on their qualifying after adding another victory on Thursday but England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland are all in action over the weekend and into next week.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions made the perfect start to their Group K campaign with three wins from three and six goals scored without reply.

Northern Ireland will look to follow up their win in Luxembourg with a trip to Germany, while Scotland play on Friday and Monday night.

Fans across the home nations will have free access to all the big games, with a host of exciting clashes on the slate during this break.

RadioTimes.com brings you the World Cup 2026 qualifiers TV schedule, including every home nations game you can watch live in the UK.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

World Cup 2026 qualifiers TV schedule

All UK time. Subject to change. Home nations only.

Friday 5th September

Denmark v Scotland (7:45pm) BBC Two / BBC Scotland / iPlayer

Saturday 6th September

England v Andorra (5pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 7th September

Germany v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) BBC Two / BBC One Northern Ireland / iPlayer

Monday 8th September

Belarus v Scotland (7:45pm) BBC One Scotland / iPlayer

Tuesday 9th September

England v Serbia (7:45pm) ITV1 / ITVX

More matches to be added.

World Cup 2026 qualifiers TV rights

BBC and ITV will share TV rights to show home nations matches in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

ITV boast the rights to show all England games across their platforms. Matches will be broadcast live on ITV1.

BBC will air Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales matches via regional variants of BBC One or BBC Two.

Of course, all matches on these channels can also be live streamed via BBC iPlayer and ITVX online via a range of devices.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.