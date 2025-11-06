Adidas has dropped their largest ever collection of country home kits ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The upcoming tournament will see a record-breaking 48 teams head for North America to partake, and 22 of the kits have now been revealed.

Kits include home nations Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as qualified nations like Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

According to Adidas each design pays close attention to the country's heritage and identity, according to their press release: "The collection combines historic visual identities and traditions of each nation and portrays them in a modernist, forward-looking aesthetic.

"The designs are representative of a liberated style of play and fresh perspectives on the game, aiming to bridge the gap between every generation of fan, ahead of the biggest World Cup tournament ever.

"The bold array of jerseys reflects the heart of each nation via colourways and patterns that celebrate key aspects of each nation’s identity. From their rich histories to famous landscapes, traditional architecture and iconic past kit designs, each jersey aims to unite fans around a shared passion for their nation."

Here's a look at what you can buy so far.

Where can I buy 2026 World Cup Kits?

Right now you can find the entire World Cup range at Adidas' official store and third party shops like Kitbag.

Scotland

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Scotland World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Northern Ireland

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Northern Ireland World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Wales

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Wales World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Argentina

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Argentina World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Germany

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Germany World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Sweden

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Sweden World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Colombia

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £55

Buy Colombia World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Italy

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Italy World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Belgium

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Belgium World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Japan

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £55

Buy Japan World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Mexico

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Mexico World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Spain

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £85

Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Spain World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Hungary

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Hungary World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Algeria

Adidas

Authentic Jersey: £120

Replica Jersey: £35

Buy Algeria World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

United Arab Emirates

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Buy United Arab Emirates World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Chile

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Chile World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Costa Rica

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Costa Rica World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Saudi Arabia

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Saudi Arabia World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Peru

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Peru World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Qatar

Adidas

Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Qatar World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

The England World Cup kit is expected to be released in March 2026, alongside the rest of the Nike collection.

Early leaks of the kit have the design featuring a red strip on either side and blue around the collar and sleeves.

