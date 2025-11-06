Adidas has dropped their largest ever collection of country home kits ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The upcoming tournament will see a record-breaking 48 teams head for North America to partake, and 22 of the kits have now been revealed.

Kits include home nations Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as qualified nations like Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

According to Adidas each design pays close attention to the country's heritage and identity, according to their press release: "The collection combines historic visual identities and traditions of each nation and portrays them in a modernist, forward-looking aesthetic.

"The designs are representative of a liberated style of play and fresh perspectives on the game, aiming to bridge the gap between every generation of fan, ahead of the biggest World Cup tournament ever.

"The bold array of jerseys reflects the heart of each nation via colourways and patterns that celebrate key aspects of each nation’s identity. From their rich histories to famous landscapes, traditional architecture and iconic past kit designs, each jersey aims to unite fans around a shared passion for their nation."

Here's a look at what you can buy so far.

Where can I buy 2026 World Cup Kits?

Right now you can find the entire World Cup range at Adidas' official store and third party shops like Kitbag.

What 2026 Football World Cup Kits have been released so far?

Scotland

Scotland world cup kit
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Scotland World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland World Cup kit
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Northern Ireland World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Wales

Wales world cup kit
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Wales World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Argentina

Argentina home world cup kit
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Argentina World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Germany

Germany world cup kit
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Germany World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Sweden

Sweden World Cup kit
Adidas

  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Sweden World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Colombia

Colombia world cup kit
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £55

Buy Colombia World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Italy

Italy world cup kit
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Italy World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Belgium

Belgium world cup kit
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Belgium World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Japan

Japan world cup kit
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £55

Buy Japan World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Mexico

Mexico World Cup kit
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Mexico World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Spain

Spain world cup kit
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £85
  • Kids Jersey: £60

Buy Spain World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Hungary

Hungary world cup kit
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Hungary World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Algeria

Screenshot 2025-11-06 112127
Adidas
  • Authentic Jersey: £120
  • Replica Jersey: £35

Buy Algeria World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates world cup kit
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85

Buy United Arab Emirates World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Chile

Chile world cup jersey
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Chile World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Costa Rica

Costa Rica World Cup kit
Adidas

  • Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Costa Rica World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia world cup kit
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Saudi Arabia World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Peru

Peru world cup kit
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Peru World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

Qatar

Qatar world cup kit
Adidas
  • Replica Jersey: £85

Buy Qatar World Cup Home Kit at Adidas

When will the new England Football World Cup Kits be released?

The England World Cup kit is expected to be released in March 2026, alongside the rest of the Nike collection.

Early leaks of the kit have the design featuring a red strip on either side and blue around the collar and sleeves.

