The full groups for World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico have been confirmed.

We'll have to wait until March to discover the identity of the six play-off winners, but Friday's draw revealed where they and the 42 other nations competing will slot into the 12 groups at next summer's expanded tournament.

England have been drawn into Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. Thomas Tuchel's side look set for some testing early fixtures but will be the favourites to top the table.

Scotland join Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti in Group C, and will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

The winner of UEFA Play-off Path A, which includes Northern Ireland and Wales, will join hosts Canada, Switzerland and Qatar in Group B. If the Republic of Ireland can make it through the play-offs in March, they'll be placed in Group A with hosts Mexico, South Korea and South Africa.

The full match schedule, including the venues and kick-off times for all 104 fixtures, will be confirmed in a FIFA live broadcast on Saturday afternoon.

World Cup 2026 confirmed groups

Group A

Mexico (host)

South Korea

South Africa

UEFA Play-off D winner (Denmark / North Macedonia / Czechia / Republic of Ireland)

Group B

Canada (host)

Switzerland

Qatar

UEFA Play-off A winner (Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales / Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti

Group D

United States (host)

Paraguay

Australia

UEFA Play-off C winner (Turkey / Romania / Slovakia / Kosovo)

Group E

Germany

Ecuador

Ivory Coast

Curaçao

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Tunisia

UEFA Play-off B winner (Ukraine / Poland / Albania / Sweden)

Group G

Belgium

Iran

Egypt

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde

Group I

France

Senegal

Norway

Inter-confederation Play-Off winner 2 (Iraq / Bolivia / Suriname)

Group J

Argentina

Austria

Algeria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

Colombia

Uzbekistan

Inter-confederation Play-Off winner 1 (DR Congo / Jamaica / New Caledonia)

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

The identity of the six play-off winners will be confirmed at the end of March.

When is the World Cup 2026?

The World Cup 2026 will start on Thursday 11th June 2026 and run until the final on Sunday 19th July 2026.

The expanded tournament is set to be held in 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

