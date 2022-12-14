Tracks like Carnaval de Paris (France 1998) and Wavin' Flag (South Africa 2010) can instantly take us back to memorable moments from previous tournaments - but for the first time at a World Cup, FIFA has released an official soundtrack that has been created specifically for Qatar 2022.

The World Cup is a cultural mixing pot that brings nations together from across the globe, so it's no surprise that music plays a big part in the tournament for many people.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack includes a diverse range of artists from around the world, including superstars like Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby and BTS's Jung Kook, and showcases an exciting mix of genres that set the tone for the first World Cup in the Middle East.

It is available across all major music and entertainment platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, TIDAL and Deezer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 TV schedule | World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | Best players at the World Cup

World Cup 2022 soundtrack

The full list of songs and artists on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack is:

The Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Theme [FIFA Sound]

Tukoh Taka - Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem [Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares, FIFA Sound]

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack [Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha, FIFA Sound]

Arhbo - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack [Ozuna, GIMS, RedOne, FIFA Sound]

Light the Sky - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack [Nora Fateh, Balqees, Rahma Riad, RedOne, FIFA Sound]

Dreamers - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack [Jung Kook, BTS, FIFA Sound]

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) (Spanish Version) - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack [[Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha, FIFA Sound]

Arhbo (Arabic Version) - Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack [Ayed, Haneen Hussain, Nasser Al Kubaisi, FIFA Sound]

The World is Yours To Take - Budweiser Anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2022 [Tears for Fears, Lil Baby]

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.