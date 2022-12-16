The euphoria of lifting the most iconic trophy in world football is surely more than enough to motivate anyone at the tournament, but if that's not enough, there are tens of millions of pounds on the line with players and national football associations all seeking a slice of the pie.

The World Cup 2022 offers a chance for players to dream big, play big and... earn a shedload of cash while doing so.

World Cup prize money has already been allocated to 28 of the 32 teams who entered Qatar, with the final four battling it out to top up their coffers on the final weekend of action.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about World Cup prize money in 2022.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 TV schedule | World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | Best players at the World Cup

Is there World Cup prize money?

Yes! Teams earn prize money based on their performances at the World Cup in 2022. Each team receives £1.2m simply for turning up to the group stages. They will then receive a bonus figure depending on how far the team goes at the tournament.

Qualification for the tournament: £1.2m

Plus...

Knocked out at the Round of 16: £11m

£11m Knocked out at the quarter-finals: £14m

£14m Fourth place: £21m

£21m Third place: £23m

£23m Runners-up: £25m

£25m Winners: £35m

For example, England qualified for the tournament and exited at the quarter-finals stage. That earns them £1.2m + £14m for a grand total of £15.2m.

Argentina face France in the final with one team set to leave with £36.2m and the other to leave with £26.2m.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Do players get paid at the World Cup?

Yes, though their match fees work out far less than many players' wages from their clubs.

Each nation's football association can determine their match fees, a figure given to players per game, with unused substitutes typically given less cash.

Exact figures are rarely heard, though for some sense of scale, Kylian Mbappe donated each of his £17,000 match fees to charity from the World Cup 2018, while England players were handed £2,500 per match (£1,500 for unused subs) at the World Cup 2014.

England players do boast a long history of donating match fees to charity, though once again, details are unclear.

Players are also offered bonuses, just in case lifting the World Cup isn't incentive enough. Reports suggested that England players stood to earn £215,000 per player if they won the World Cup in 2018.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.