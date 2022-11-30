Saudi Arabia looked like they were on course to be the surprise package of this tournament with a masterclass display and victory against Argentina.

The World Cup is boiling down to the end of the group stages with teams looking ahead to the knockout rounds dreaming of a fairytale run to the final.

However, their defeat to Poland has blown Group C wide open with all four teams still in the hunt for progression.

Argentina are firmly in the hunt after a much-needed victory over Mexico in their second match, but they still have work to do.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the World Cup 2022 Group C permutations ahead of a huge night in Qatar.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 TV schedule | World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | Best players at the World Cup

World Cup Group C permutations

Argentina will qualify if...

They beat Poland, regardless of the Saudi Arabia v Mexico result.

They draw with Poland, if Saudi Arabia v Mexico is a draw or Mexico win by two goals or fewer.

Argentina will be eliminated if they lose to Poland.

Argentina will win the group if they beat Poland.

Poland will qualify if...

They beat or draw with Argentina, regardless of the Saudi Arabia v Mexico result.

They lose to Argentina and Saudi Arabia fail to beat Mexico, while maintaining a better goal difference than Mexico.

Poland will be eliminated if they lose to Argentina and Saudi Arabia beat Mexico, or Mexico beat Saudi Arabia with a better GD than Poland.

Poland will win the group if they beat Argentina, or everyone draws.

Mexico will qualify if...

They beat Saudi Arabia and Argentina lose to Poland, or if they beat Saudi Arabia by two or more goals and Argentina draw with Poland.

They beat Saudi Arabia, Argentina beat Poland, and there is a four-goal swing in favour of Mexico between the two games.

Mexico will be eliminated if they fail to beat Saudi Arabia. Even if they win, they need a favour from Argentina or Poland and a goal swing.

Mexico will win the group if they re-write the FIFA rule book. They cannot win Group C.

Saudi Arabia will qualify if...

They beat Mexico.

They draw with Mexico, and Poland beat Argentina.

They draw with Mexico, and Argentina beat Poland by three goals or more.

Saudi Arabia will be eliminated if they lose to Mexico, or draw and Argentina beat Poland by two goals or fewer.

Saudi Arabia will win the group if they beat Mexico and Argentina draw with Poland.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.