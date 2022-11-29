The final round of group stage matches has arrived and teams are looking nervously over their shoulders as they engage in their own calculations as to what they need.

Figuring out World Cup permutations is all part of the fun when it comes to major tournaments – and this is absolutely the week for it.

England and Wales are standing on the brink of very different outcomes as they prepare to face one another this evening. The Three Lions have one toe in the knockout rounds, while Wales have one foot on the plane out of Qatar.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the World Cup 2022 Group B permutations ahead of a huge night in Qatar.

World Cup Group B permutations

England will qualify if...

They beat Wales, regardless of Iran v USA result.

They draw with Wales, regardless of Iran v USA result.

They lose by three goals or fewer, regardless of Iran v USA result.

England will be eliminated if they lose to Wales by four goals or more.

England will win the group if they beat Wales, or draw with Wales and Iran draw with USA.

Wales will qualify if...

They beat England by four goals or more, regardless of Iran v USA result.

They beat England by fewer than four goals, and Iran v USA ends in a draw.

Wales will be eliminated if they fail to beat England, or if they win by less than three goals but Iran or USA win.

Wales will win the group if they beat England by four goals, and Iran v USA ends in a draw.

Iran will qualify if...

They beat USA, regardless of the Wales v England result.

They draw with USA, if Wales fail to beat England.

Iran will be eliminated if they lose to USA, or if they draw with USA and Wales beat England.

Iran will win the group if they beat USA and England fail to beat Wales.

USA will qualify if...

They beat Iran, regardless of the Wales v England result.

USA will be eliminated if they fail to beat Iran.

USA will win the group if they beat Iran and England lose to Wales, or if they beat Iran by four goals and England draw with Wales.

