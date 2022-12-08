This tournament has delivered a showcase of the best that men's football has to offer from around the globe – with representatives of six continents reaching the knockout stages and teams from Europe, South America, and Africa still battling for the game's biggest prize.

We've reached the business end of the 2022 World Cup, with just eight teams left and a little more than a week to go until one of them gets their hands on that famous trophy.

One of the quirks you may have noticed over the past few weeks is the number of players with large holes in the back of their socks.

You're certainly not the only one left a little mystified by this trend and you've come to the right place to find the method behind the madness.

RadioTimes.com digs down into the logic behind football players cutting holes in their socks at the World Cup.

Players in the modern era will do anything to get a competitive advantage but cutting holes in their socks is all about what they can prevent rather than what they gain.

It is done ahead of games by players to relieve pressure on their calf muscles. Players will usually wear a new pair of socks for every match and the material can be restrictive, particularly for those with sizeable calves, so some cut holes in the back to allow for better circulation and reduce the risk of getting cramp.

Many of the world's top players appear to swear by it but there's probably no need to get the scissors out before your midweek 5-a-side or weekend kickabout – as seriously as you may take it.

