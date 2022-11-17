There's an apparent lack of a Group of Death in 2022, but that won't dial down the drama in the desert with a series of massive games on the slate.

The World Cup group stages are ready to roll. The time for talk is almost over and the action will begin very soon.

England and Wales have both landed in Group B alongside USA and Iran for a geo-political fun fest, while Spain and Germany are in the same pot to set up one of the key matches of the first stage.

How will it all go down? Of course, football is famously not played on paper, but we can all have a stab at plotting courses for teams across the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you group-by-group analysis of the tournament with predictions for how every table will pan out.

Group A

The tournament begins in Group A with the world expectantly waiting to see what Qatar has to offer in the opening match. Their national team kicks off proceedings against Ecuador, hardly a glamour tie but one that will be consumed eagerly nonetheless.

Netherlands are the sure-fire favourites in this group with Memphis Depay bang in form during qualification with 12 goals in 10 games and more assists than anyone else in the squad. He has struggled for fitness but should make the cut for the matchday squad at least in the opener.

Senegal boast a number of Premier League stars in their ranks, though Sadio Mane's injury scare has rocked them pre-tournament. The AFCON 2021 champions could have been real dark horses to go long in Qatar, but Mane remains a doubt to make their team in the opening couple of matches.

Ecuador did not conceded a goal in five matches prior to touching down in Qatar and will provide stern opposition for Senegal, while Qatar are expected to be dead meat for the rest of the group to toy with.

Prediction:

Netherlands Senegal Ecuador Qatar

Group B

At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking this may be the easiest group England could find themselves in. However, this is the only World Cup group where all four teams sit inside the top 20 of the FIFA World Rankings.

England remain hot favourites to file through the group stages with little issue, though USA are a rising force based on the number of talents in their squad making names for themselves in Europe. However, they didn't exactly set the world alight in their own confederation qualifying campaign.

Wales are more than just a one-man team, with Kieffer Moore continuing to grow into the No.9 role and Brennan Johnson emerging on the scene. Their opening clash with the US is crucial. Lose that and it's already a long road back into contention.

Iran perform well in Asian qualifying, but it's difficult to see them making a real impression in Group B.

Prediction:

England USA Wales Iran

Group C

Can Lionel Messi ascend to Argentinian demi-god status? Can he go where Maradona went? Can he immortalise himself in the hearts of the nation? We really think this could be his year.

Argentina are more settled, more cohesive than in past tournaments, with a solid system relied upon ahead of a shoehorned XI megastar names.

Nobody will lay a glove on Argentina in this group, though Poland and Mexico should enjoy a good scrap for second place.

Mexico are perennial 'Round of 16' fodder, while Poland boast Robert Lewandowski among their ranks. He had only scored two goals in major international finals before notching three at Euro 2020. Still, he is yet to get off the mark in World Cup finals. Lewandowski's form at this tournament will determine Group C, with Saudi Arabia destined for the wooden spoon.

Prediction:

Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia

Group D

Never trust France going into a major tournament. They may have won Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but if history teaches us anything about international football, it's that France can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at the flip of a switch.

There always appears to be discontent, murmuring, rifts floating around their international campaigns. Euro 2020's instalment of French drama saw Adrien Rabiot's mother – and agent – appear to berate Kylian Mbappe's father in the wake of his penalty miss that saw France crash. Paul Pogba was also caught up in a spat with Rabiot himself.

Mbappe throwing his weight around at PSG in recent months may add more gunpowder to the time-bomb, but for now, it's all relatively quiet on the western (European) front.

Denmark will be primed and ready to capitalise on any slip-ups by France in the opening stages of the tournament. The Euro 2020 semi-finalists boast a talented squad with young players developing nicely into their roles. The Danes could enjoy another fine tournament if they spring a surprise and hold France at bay.

Tunisia appear more likely than Australia to escape Group D, but make no mistake, this one is heavily weighted towards the two European nations.

Prediction:

France Denmark Tunisia Australia

Group E

Spain and Germany being drawn in the same group would have been far more enticing had their competition been ever so stronger in Group E.

Neither side arrives in Qatar with particularly high hopes, though both are in the market to showcase their next-gen talents to the world.

Barcelona duo Pedri and Gavi are aiming to cement their reputations as the next Andres Iniesta and Xavi (though in reality, both teenagers bear resemblance to Iniesta's liquid style). Germany boast Jamal Musiala as their great hope, while Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer continue to look more like relics from a bygone era.

Costa Rica boast a handful of exciting young stars, while there's a lot of hype around Japanese playmaker Takefusa Kubo, who has been dubbed 'Japanese Messi' by those who have seen the discarded Real Madrid youngster who now plies his trade for Real Sociedad.

Prediction:

Spain Germany Costa Rica Japan

Group F

Age doesn't have to be a degrading factor when it comes to footballers, as Croatia appear to be proving in recent months following a string of outstanding results against elite teams.

Luka Modric and his men have drawn with France, defeated them, defeated Denmark twice and dispatched Austria in their last five competitive matches leading to this tournament.

Croatia will lock zimmers with Belgium in a battle of the golden oldies as Roberto Martinez's elite generation of stars enters the winter of their cycle.

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne will carry plenty of threat in Group F, but the core is thinning and top quality replacements have not been forthcoming. Belgium are favourites to win this group, but Croatia could sneak in ahead as their crop of stars continue to age more gracefully.

Canada boast Alphonso Davies among their ranks, but it would take a mighty effort for them or Morocco to squeeze through in another Euro-dominated group.

Prediction:

Croatia Belgium Canada Morocco

Group G

Brazil are the favourites to go all the way in this competition, but Group G won't be the cake-walk many are predicting.

Tite has his men fighting well on all cylinders, they look organised and pin-sharp, but Switzerland are the ultimate 'tough team to beat' in major tournament finals.

The Swiss have reached the knockouts in their last four major international tournaments, a record held by surprisingly few nations, while they took out France at Euro 2020 and were a penalty shootout away from dispatching Spain.

Serbia are also going to be a tough proposition in Group G with Alekandar Mitrovic in deadly form this season so far. He is supported by Dusan Tadic and Filip Kostic. Cameroon are obvious favourites to come dead last here, yet they still boast dangerous talents such as Vincent Aboubakar.

This could be the most open group in the tournament and Brazil must take each step very, very carefully. They should still navigate their way to the knockouts, but it could be a bumpy ride.

Prediction:

Brazil Switzerland Serbia Cameroon

Group H

If Group G is the most unpredictable group, then Group H is the spiciest. Portugal boast a number of strong defenders in their side, but like their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, they are not expected to compete for top honours any longer.

Uruguay are our dark horses for the whole tournament. There's always a firecracker team that blazes a trail through a couple of rounds at least, and there's always a sneaky, favourable corridor to the business end of the tournament. We back Uruguay to find it.

However, forget all chat about what happens beyond the group stage and just drink in the awkwardness of the final round of Group H matches. Ghana v Uruguay.

Yes, 12 years on from that (we're not even going to explain this, you should know) fateful night in Johannesburg, Luis Suarez will line up against Ghana. The Ghanaians, who would've been incensed teenagers at the time have sat on their anger for over a decade, biding their time. This could be their last chance to exact revenge on Suarez. (We hope he's invested in a good pair of shin pads.)

Prediction:

Uruguay Portugal Ghana South Korea

